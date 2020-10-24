What can we say that hasn't already been said about OnlyFans? Common folk and celebrities alike have been flocking to the platform for a way to share their, errr, goods with the masses for a small monthly fee. The results have seen those with large social media followings racking up millions in quick cash, so it's no real surprise that veteran actress LisaRaye McCoy is the latest Hollywood vixen to join a burgeoning community of content creators. What that content is exactly, well, you've got to pay to see.



Image: Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Taking to Instagram not too long ago to confirm the news, the current Cocktails With Queens co-host explained that it was a decision that would allow her to give directly to those who support her fully. "If I could have a place that only my people come to, only my fans, only my likes, only my members, only my people that mess with me — you know what? I could do a OnlyFans page," she said sternly, following up with a hint that she'll be posting "everything." Although it seems like she was one foot in and one foot out while speaking in the IG video, eventually the link officially went live in her bio and is now offering a $20 per month subscription, a $54 for three months bundle and a $102 for six months bundle as well. She hasn't posted anything yet, but with those prices we can only hope there will be way more to see in the coming weeks ahead.

Watch the clip below via IG to see LisaRaye herself break down the decision to join OnlyFans — oh yeah, link in her bio!