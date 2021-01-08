Who would've thought that the biggest topic in hip-hop culture currently would be whether or not YK Osiris was valid for rocking a "customized" Gucci jacket with semi-matching pants the other day? 21 Savage, Mustard, Meek Mill, A$AP Ferg and a host of others seem to think not, and even T.I. found the whole thing hilarious. However, it looks like Lil Yachty is taking his "joanin" to the next level.





Image: Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Revolt

For those not familiar with Southern and/or DMV slang, "joanin" is just another way of saying "clowning" or a word most of you are more familiar with: "roasting." While we're sure each emcee that weighted in on YK's 'fit was doing so in a strictly facetious manner, we doubt the "Worth It" rapper is enjoying being made the laughing stock of hip-hop for doing his best to catch the drip.

From cutting ass on his "million funny lookin pictures" as Yachty put it in his IG Stories to even bringing the custom king himself Dapper Dan into the mix — "When dapper Dan go upside yo jaw for dat bullshit u had on yesterday" — it was clear that Lil Boat had no intentions on letting up on his roast session. He even had something to say about YK's appearance at the 2019 Soul Train Awards that we used as the lead image, simply writing as an overlaying caption "tall ass collar." Sheesh — when did most of your favorite rappers become such big style critics?!

If only they spent all this time focused on 'fits into putting out quality music...

Peep some of the shots that Lil Yachty sent to YK Osiris below, and let us know down in the comments if this joke is going a bit too far or just the right amount of laughter you needed to start off 2021: