customized
- Music21 Savage Keeps The YK Osiris Jokes Coming: "I Bought Everybody The Jacket"The jokes are not letting up on YK Osiris and his custom Gucci jacket, and it looks like 21 Savage just gave his whole crew the "customized" treatment thanks to Photoshop.By Keenan Higgins
- GramLil Yachty Terrorizes YK Osiris' Outfit Choices In Series Of Slanderous PostsLil Yachty continues to send style shots towards YK Osiris following the "Worth It" emcee's very viral "custom" Gucci jacket that had the whole game "joanin" on him.By Keenan Higgins
- GramQuavo Gets Personalized Tesla For Christmas: "Santa Sold Me The Sleigh"Tis' the season to be flexin'. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentTravis Scott Steps Into Cereal Market With Customized Reese's PuffsTravis Scott officially has his own cereal.By Aida C.
- MusicSki Mask The Slump God Shows Off His Custom XXXTentacion DuragXXXTentacion stays with Ski Mask everywhere he goes.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Customizes His Tour Vest In Tribute To Deceased FanDrake gets the letter "K" stitched on his everyday apparel.By Devin Ch
- MusicDJ Khaled Gets Thanked For "Wild Thoughts" By Carlos SantanaDJ Khaled gets a gift from a rock legend.By Matt F
- EntertainmentKanye West Sends Customized Yeezy Kicks To A Paralyzed FanKanye West felt inspired.By Matt F