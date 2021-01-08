YK Osiris cannot seem to catch a break. After the "Worth It" singer uploaded a now-viral video of himself flexing in a custom Gucci suit earlier this week to his Instagram account, fellow artists have been roasting Osiris for the fit, with Meek Mill commenting "Drip on negative 16 today lol we all miss sometimes tho," and A$AP Ferg leaving a simple "lol." Now, even T.I. is adding in his two-cents into the debacle.

Reposting a video of the roast to his Instagram page, dedicating an entire post to the fiasco, Tip was particularly tickled by 21 Savage's hilarious ridicule.

"This the funniest sh*t I seen all day," T.I. penned with tons of laugh-crying emojis to hammer in his point. He then highlighted his favorite points of the roast, namely when Savage said, "1 'Yeah that's what u do bruh...& then we goin to therapy.' 2 'Go get yo money back' 3 'why u runnin round with da tag on ya pants?,' and finally, "4 'What was u goin through when u bought the jacket?'" He concluded the highlights by declaring that there were "so many gems" in the roast, that "Savage got me Rollin," before adding another set of side-ways laughing emojis.

Producers like Mike WiLL Made-It and Turbo commented laughing emojis as well, adding to the laundry list of industry mates who have now chimed in to poke fun of Osiris. Do you guys think they should cut him some slack? Sound off in the comments.