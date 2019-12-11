Although the album was already done back in August, it looks like fans will have to wait a few more months to hear Lil Wayne’s long awaited Funeral album. A fan decided to message Wayne on Instagram asking for an update on the project and Wayne actually responded to him, saying it’s coming in February.

“Feb my G,” Weezy wrote in the DM while the kid tagged LilWayneHQ.

The post comes just a week or so after Tunechi was spotted shooting a music video with Lil Baby for their upcoming collab “I Do It,” which is rumored to be off his Funeral album. “I’m a big Lil Baby fan,” Tunechi told XXL. “I loved his voice at first and it kinda reminded me of me when I was younger. And then his melodies and stuff started getting at me. And then I started actually listening to what he’s saying and he talk about the struggle a lot and he’s talking about some real stuff.”

In addition, Wayne has been spotted working with Big Sean and London On Da Track for his forthcoming Funeral album, but we’re still waiting to hear the outcome. We’ll be sure to keep you posted. Who’s excited to hear some new Weezy?