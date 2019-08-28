It's no secret that Lil Wayne has been working on his Funeral album, with speculation stemming back months. Today Lil Wayne has provided a bit of concrete information surrounding the project and its potential release window. Speaking with New Orleans radio station Q93, Weezy reveals that his new album, The Funeral, has been finished for a minute. At around the five-minute mark, Lil Wayne claims that the project will be arriving by year's end, although he doesn't specify which month.

"You know how it work," teases Wayne. "My album's always done. It just takes Mack to come in there to rack up a couple of songs and name them. That's how it go round here. I work every day. It just take them to come in and say 'let me get these twenty songs, can I have these and name them, and we go from there.'"

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

While it's not much, it's still interesting to see a glimpse into the Young Money workflow, as well as some of Weezy's current studio habits. When asked whether he's still going off the dome in the booth, Wayne affirms that old habits die hard. "Same formula, I can't write nothing down, I got way too old to be trying to read something." He laughs. "I can't write nothing down, I'm going straight off the top...It makes everything more valid, more valuable."

Coming off Carter V, many were curious to see where Wayne might go from there. It would appear that our answer is nearly upon us. Look for a new project from Lil Weezy to come forward by year's end, provided Mack Maine proceeds to quicken his pace. Are you looking forward to The Funeral?