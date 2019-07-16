The first time we heard about Lil Wayne's Funeral album was years ago but it looks like it's finally in the recording stages and we should be receiving it later this year. When Tunechi's joint tour with Blink-182 was announced several months ago, the fine print on ticket sales read that a digital copy of Lil Wayne's new album would be delivered before the dates kicked off. That must have changed because the tour is officially underway and we still have not gotten an album from Tune. Through his new collaboration with American Eagle, we've got some more information about the Young Money general's forthcoming musical effort, including one name that is expected to end up on the tracklist.



Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images

The last time Wayne cooked up a project, XXXTentacion, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar and others featured on the work. As reported by XXL, Weezy F Baby is planning on bringing Lil Baby along for the ride this time. Noting that he's worked with a ton of artists for Funeral, Wayne felt comfortable enough shouting out one of Atlanta's fastest rising young stars during his interview. "I’ve worked with a bunch of artists already," he told the publication. "I don’t want to give up the goods on too many. Lil Baby. I’m a big Lil Baby fan. So it was a swap type of thing. You send me a song, I send… that type of thing. But actually he demanded that he work with me. That’s a new thing these days. Back in the days when I was doing it, there was no such thing as you send me your song. You had to be in the studio with that person. He demanded that. So I respected that. We got to do the session together. We was out here in New York, not long ago. Probably a month ago. It was him, I and Big Sean."

Wayne isn't sure if Big Sean will end up on the final version of the track but for now, we can look forward to hearing "I Do It," the collab between Wayne and Baby. As for the production on Funeral, we can expect a lot from LoopHoles, Rio, London on da Track, MonstaBeatz, and more. Are you excited for Funeral?



