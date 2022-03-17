Someone, somewhere was all set to receive a huge floral surprise, but there seems to have been a slight hiccup. We don't get as many social media posts from Lil Wayne as we might like, but the Rap icon does pop up every once in a while to drop off a photo or two for his fans. Wayne is known for being a rapper who opts out of social media antics, but he appeared this evening (March 16) with a funny post about receiving someone's delivery.

Tunechi uploaded a photo that showed an enormous bouquet that housed dozens of beautiful red roses. Although they weren't meant for him, he still wanted to offer up his thanks.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

"Thk u to whoever tf sent these!!" the celebrated actor wrote in the caption. "I’m just hoping this wasn’t some guy’s attempt to make up for forgetting Valentine’s Day & it was mistakenly sent to my addy[face palm emojis]." Wayne offered up a direct message to the potential lovelorn sender while also giving himself a pat on the back.

"My bad bro but I truly deserve my flowers so [shrug emoji]," he added. That he does. Meanwhile, Wayne's recent feature on Machine Gun Kelly's "ay!" has been making waves and will be included in the rocker's March 25th release,Mainstream Sellout. Check out Lil Wayne's floral post below.