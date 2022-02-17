Lil Wayne is one of the biggest and best hitmakers in Hip Hop history. With fans the world over, his first performance overseas in over a decade is sure to be one for the books.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Strawberries & Creem, a massive festival of the arts and music over in the UK, will play host to a gamut of artists in June of 2022. Some of the names that will take the stage at the event include Ella Mai, Tems, and the previously mentioned rap icon, Lil Wayne. This will be Wayne's first performance in the UK in 14 years, with his last expedition coming way back in 2008. It will be his only performance in Europe this year, so rap fans across the pond are being gifted a real treat.

Weezy, having been in the game for 25+ years, boasts an absolutely monstrous catalog of music to his name. He's released 13 full length, and more than double the number of mixtapes. Yes, you read that correctly, the 39 year old HollyGrove representative has released 29 mixtapes in his career (and won't be stopping any time soon if his current pace is any indication of intention). To go along with that expansive repertoire of solo pieces, Wayne's guest appearances are plentiful. At this point we can safely say it's Weezy F. Baby and the "F" is for features.

A legend among legends, Dwayne Carter has sold over 20 million albums thus far. He holds 5 Grammy awards, and over 10 of his albums have entered the top ten on the Billboard charts. Fans that attend the Strawberries & Creem Festival are undoubtedly in for a show.

