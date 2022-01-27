2 Chainz' third studio album ColleGrove was released on March 4th, 2016. The initial intention behind the album was a collaborative effort from 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne, with the album title representing each rapper's respective place of origin. 2 Chainz, veteran artist know for his unique delivery and wit, represents College Park, Georgia. Lil Wayne, celebrated rapper with one of the most recognizable voices in hip hop history, came from Hollygrove (in New Orleans).

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images



Rich Fury/Getty Images

The project was supposed to release seeing both rappers in primary roles, but Wayne's label issues led to a few hindrances. Due to hurdles, the duo didn't get into the studio as much as planned. Chainz briefly spoke on ColleGrove's conception, saying that "we were in the studio together maybe twice."

Now, with Lil Wayne able to operate sans contractural obligations, 2 Chainz reveals that the pairing is gearing up to release ColleGrove 2 some time this year. In a conversation with DJ Akademiks, 2 Chainz opened up about the projects development with a few details. "This one is definitely coming out this year. We’re actually in the process of mixing it. Wayne's on every single song." That news differentiates ColleGrove 2 from it's predecessor, as there are cuts on the initial iteration where 2 Chainz performs solo.

Chainz continued to shed light on the project: "We were in the studio together. This time, we’ve been in the studio together multiple times working on this project. Whether going back in after we’ve done something or whatever." He also stated that the album will be something completely new and fresh. "I feel super excited about this f****g project because it don’t sound like nothing I’ve ever heard before."

ColleGrove 2 will arrive later this year. Prior to that, 2 Chainz will release his new album Dope Don't Sell Itself on February 4th, 2022.

Do you enjoy Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz when they work together? We'll keep you posted on new music from the duo as information is made available. Share your thoughts below.