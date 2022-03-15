Machine Gun Kelly's forthcoming Mainstream Sellout album is shaping up to look like a pretty impressive one, so far. While we won't get to hear the full thing until later this month, on March 25th, so far we've received two singles – "emo girl" featuring WILLOW and "ay!" with Lil Wayne, giving us an idea of what to expect from the 16-track project.

Earlier today (March 14th), the rapper-turned-rocker unveiled the album cover and features list over on his Instagram page. In the first slide of his photo dump, we see the "Wild Boy" hitmaker posing in a black and white outfit, playing his guitar as a hoard of pink tomatoes flies toward him, staining up the wall behind him.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Next, we see a slideshow of MGK (born Colson Baker) wearing various shirts with the album's song names written on them. "God Save Me," "Maybe," "Drug Dealer," "Wall of Fame," and "Wake Up Sex" are among the titles we'll hear next Friday.

On the final slide, the 31-year-old dropped off his impressive list of features. While we already know two of them, it's now been confirmed that Tunechi has lent his talents to one more song with Kelly, and his good pal Pete Davidson will be appearing on the album's interlude.

Others who helped out with the forthcoming project include Bring Me The Horizon, blackbear, iann dior, and Gunna and Young Thug, who will be on the same song.





In case you missed it, last week we shared a story about a TikToker exposing MGK for allegedly muting his guitar with a kill switch during performances – read more about that here, and let us know which feature from Mainstream Sellout's tracklist that you're most excited to hear in the comment section.

