Machine Gun Kelly teased a new track titled, "Cherry Red Lipstick," featuring Willow Smith on TikTok, earlier this week. The song will likely be included on Kelly's upcoming album, Mainstream Sellout, which was originally titled Born With Horns.

“I fell in love with an emo girl / I’m in love with an emo girl," Kelly raps in the chorus of the new song.

In the TikTok video, Smith jumps in to join in the chorus.



Christopher Polk / Getty Images

Despite both himself and his collaborator, Travis Barker, getting tattoos of the title Born With Horns, Kelly announced on Monday that he is changing the title of his new album in another TikTok, this time with Barker.

“Remember when, um… remember when we got the album name, the new album name, tattooed on our arms?” Kelly asks Barker in the video.

“You’re changing it," Barker said. “OK, what’s the new album name?”

The clip then cuts to the name, Mainstream Sellout.

As for what fans can expect from the rest of the upcoming album, Kelly recently revealed that Mainstream Sellout will be much "deeper" than his previous work.

“It feels more guitar-heavy for sure, lyrically it definitely goes deeper – but I never like to do anything the same," Kelly told Billboard in October. "Every album is a juxtaposition of the last album. So I went and studied ‘Tickets [To My Downfall]’, and I heard the bright sound that I had, and for this album I just turned the lights off.”

Check out a preview of Kelly's upcoming song with Willow Smith below.

[Via]