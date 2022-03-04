Machine Gun Kelly Calls On Lil Wayne For "Ay!"

After a photo surfaced showing Lil Wayne alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, fans knew they were cooking something up. On Friday (March 4), MGK shared his latest single "ay!," a track that arrived with a visual. Kelly performed this song during his visit to The Late Late Show last month, and now, the world has received the full effort.

The video once again showcases the Rap-turned-Pop Punk star's eclectic personality and while Weezy fans were hoping that Lil Wayne would make an appearance, sadly, they were disappointed. However, MGK seemingly got around actually featuring Tunechi in the clip by having someone draw him on a piece of paper, and a mini Wayne delivered the performance.

"Ay!" is slated for inclusion on Kelly's forthcoming 2022 release, mainstream sellout. Stream "ay!" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

High with the heavens, you know

I'ma get pulled over

I might need a chauffeur

Lean in my soda so I'ma need a shoulder

Why you got yo' nose up? I smell like Guns N' Roses