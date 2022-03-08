Machine Gun Kelly is no stranger to controversy. The latest allegations against the rapper-turned-rocker come from a Guitar Center employee/TikToker by the name of Gunnar DüGrey, who shared a video of him working on Colson Baker's signature pink Schecter.

In the upload – which has since been viewed over two million times – DüGrey gives us an up-close look at the beautiful instrument, which features a kill switch. "For those of you who don't know, [when] you flip [the kill switch] in the down position it cuts off all the volume, making it completely silent," he explained to viewers.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

"That got me wondering, how does MGK use this in his live performances?" the creator pondered, before pulling up a photo of the 31-year-old posing with the guitar. Upon closer inspection, it becomes evident that the switch is down, meaning that the instrument could've been muted.

As DüGrey pointed out, though, the image he picked came from a music video, so having the kill switch activated would make sense. In the spirit of fairness, he opted to pull another picture from an actual live show, but after closely looking, it became evident that the kill switch was in use there too.

In a third picture, also from a stage show, the results were the same. "I'm not making any definitive claims here, but it certainly seems like he doesn't use it for much other than muting his guitar while he plays," the TikTok user speculated.

Over on Reddit's HipHopHeads thread, some have been debating the points raised by the video. "This is twofold for me," one person wrote. "On one hand, I despise MGK and his music and that guitar, as a guitar player myself, is f*cking goofy."

"On the other hand, idk anyone that would leave the off button on the kill switch in the down position. Live, that just seems like a setup for disaster while you're strumming. I have no doubt MGK can play guitar... Whether he can play it well is a different story."

Another user chimed in, "I feel like fake playing guitar is also a lot more common than people realize. Live shows are a business first and a performance of the arts second."

What do you think about the allegations made against Machine Gun Kelly? Drop a comment below and let us know.

