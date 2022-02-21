Not everybody was pleased to see Machine Gun Kelly introducing the NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland on Sunday night. The Cleveland-born pop-rocker stepped onto the court following his appearance during the celebrity game this weekend, thanking attendees for showing up and continuing to keep the city's heart beating. While the audience applauded his speech, social media users did the exact opposite, reaching for the tomatoes as they tweeted their anger and frustration over MGK's appearance.

"All right look, I'm not a great basketball-- okay, I'm not even a good basketball player, but I did steal all of the infinity stones from Thanos so LeBron, if you need me, I can probably sink something from half-court while I'm wearing this tonight," said MGK at the game. "Just let me know, I'll be happy to step out."



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"MachineGunKelly for the All Star Game?" posted one person on Twitter, sharing a video of Kobe Bryant walking out of an arena from many years ago. Others clowned the former rap star for his outfit, which featured a bedazzled ensemble that reminded fans of Spongebob Squarepants' creation on the animated kids' show. "Why machinegunkelly got on the sweater spongebob made out of eyelashes," asked one tweeter.

The majority of folks commenting on MGK's appearance at Sunday night's exhibition game are being unkind toward the artist, wondering why he was even invited. With him being one of the most famous people from Cleveland though, his appearance makes sense.

Check out what people are saying about Machine Gun Kelly at the NBA All-Star Game below and let us know your own thoughts in the comments.