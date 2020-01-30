Not many details have been shared about Lil Wayne's new album, Funeral, so we're definitely in for some surprises when the clock strikes midnight. Weezy may have let one of them spill while appearing on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN's popular podcast, Drink Champs, but this news will only peak your anticipation levels even more.

People have been trying to figure out the status of Lil Wayne and Young Thug's relationship for years. When Thugger tried to title one of his project "Carter 6", stealing the theme of Wayne's legendary series, Wayne decided to pursue legal action to stop him. Since this incident, it has remained uncertain whether there is still any animosity between the two. Wayne just confirmed that there isn't on Drink Champs.

"I looked at it as just total respect," Wayne said about album title debacle. "Also there was no dissing on there. [Young Thug] didn't diss me at all, so I looked at it as all respect." He then mentioned how things have been amicable the few times that he's seen "the homie." "Before he say one word to me, he always let me know how much he respect me and how much he is a fan of my shit."

Unprompted, Wayne decided to hint that there may be a Young Thug feature on Funeral. "I don't want to give up too many features, but he might be on there too," he said. We'll know soon whether this is the case. In the meantime, you can check out a preview of one of the songs on the project.