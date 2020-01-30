One of the most legendary figures in rap is ready to strike with a brand new album. A few weeks ago, we were lucky enough to receive a fresh body of work from Eminem but tonight, another GOAT contender readies his own entry into eventual Album of the Year conversations. Lil Wayne has been teasing the arrival of his upcoming album Funeral for years and in a number of hours, we'll be hearing it in its entirety. Without much information about the project other than its cover artwork and a release date, Funeral's content will be a surprise to most of us. He didn't need to do this but, as if to hold us over for the next little bit, Lil Wayne just released a snippet for one of the album's tracks, grabbing our attention and causing us to wait with even more impatience for tonight.



Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

"Bitch I'm a baller, dunk on whoever/I feel just like Russell Westbrook," raps Weezy F repeatedly in the preview for "Wild Dogs." "Bitch I'm a dog, I turn to a werewolf," he continues. Without a tracklist in place, we don't know whether or not this will be a solo record or if it contains a featured guest. Still, it sounds like an absolute smash.

Who's excited for Funeral to hit streaming services tonight?