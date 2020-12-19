Lil Wayne has captivated music listeners for 20 plus years now and whenever he drops a new album, it is an event in and of itself. This was especially true all the way back in 2018 when Wayne finally dropped Tha Carter V after years of label issues. Since dropping that album, Wayne has been steadily releasing projects including No Ceilings 3 which came out just a few weeks ago. The mixtape was a welcomed addition to his discography that certainly pleased his fan base.

Last night, Wayne came right back into the fold, this time with a B Side version of the album, much like Eminem just did with Music To Be Murdered By. This new version of No Ceilings 3 contains 14 tracks and a ton of features from the likes of Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Rich The Kid, and more.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest

Wayne had been teasing the release of a B Side version of No Ceilings 3 and quite frankly, B sides and Deluxe offerings are now the norm. Every single big release seemingly comes with a whole other album and fans are split on whether this is a good thing. When it comes to Wayne, however, it's clear that people appreciate it.

As you will see in the various tweets below, fans were definitely feeling the album last night, particularly the track "Tyler Herro," which is a flip of the Jack Harlow song. Check out the reactions, and let us know what your favorite song was, in the comments below.