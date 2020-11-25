There have been rumblings that Lil Wayne could be gearing up for one last full-length release before the end of the year and, after today's major reveal by DJ Khaled, those rumors have been confirmed.

No Ceilings 3 is officially on the way. Lil Wayne previously announced that he was working on the latest addition to his popular mixtape series, and it's looking like his fans won't need to wait too long to listen to it.

The DatPiff exclusive video, which was shared by DJ Khaled, shows snippets of songs performed by Lil Wayne and his longtime collaborator Drake, as well as a remix of "We Paid", the anthem released this year by Lil Baby and 42 Dugg. Not long after the trailer came out, Weezy F caught up with Complex to deliver some news regarding the tape's release.

The publication is confirming that No Ceilings 3 will be out this week on Friday, November 27. It will be exclusive to DatPiff.

"The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it," said the legend in a statement. "Also, it’s a lot of songs out here I wanted to kill my way!"

There will be three cover artworks for the project, with one designed by HustleGrl, who designed the first No Ceilings tape's cover. Check out all three below.



Cover artwork via Complex, Designed by HustleGrl



Cover artwork via Complex, Designed by Gustavo Zermeño Jr (gz.jr)



Cover artwork via Complex, Designed by ABH

Stay tuned for the release this Friday!

