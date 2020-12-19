Lil Wayne Drops "No Celings 3: B Side" Ft. Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Lil Twist, Rich The Kid, & Euro

We knew the deluxe version of No Ceilings 3 was on the way after Big Sean shared a snippet of his addition to the album, and now it's arrived. Weeks ago, Lil Wayne shared the latest installment of his beloved series that has been spinning on repeat, and now the acclaimed rapper has returned with 14 additional tracks. This time around, Weezy called on the Detroit 2 emcee, Rich The Kid, Euro, Lil Twist, and 2 Chainz to help him out.

Aside from his music releases, Lil Wayne has made headlines over his legal battles. The rapper recently pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge stemming from an incident that occurred last year. As he looks at upwards of 10 years in prison, fans are hoping that the rap icon will receive a lenient sentence so he can roll out his forthcoming album I Am Not a Human Being III in full force. Stream No Ceilings 3 Side B and share your thoughts.

Tracklist

1. Tyler Herro ft. Big Sean

2. Layway

3. Low Down

4. Throat Baby ft. Rich The Kid

5. Beauty and the Beast

6. Peanut Butter

7. Pop Off

8. Ring Ring ft. Euro

9. Baggin

10. Burner

11. Sum to Prove

12. These Hoes

13. My Room ft. Lil Twist

14. Hit Different ft. 2 Chainz