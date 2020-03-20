Lil Uzi Vert has been increasingly active on social media -- especially on Twitter -- but one post in particular got fans wondering just who he was referring to.

The 25-year-old Philadelphia artist is fresh off the release of his most successful album to date, Eternal Atake, and he is preparing for a second consecutive week at the top of the Billboard 200. The album had long been awaited by fans and, apparently, we've already got something else to look forward to from the rapper. However, we need to wait until a mysterious "he" drops.

"Soon as HE drop imma drop again," wrote Baby Pluto on Twitter, perplexing all of his fans and getting speculation ramped up. In his replies, people theorized who he could be talking about.

The recent disagreements between Playboi Carti and Lil Uzi Vert mean that, just maybe, L-U-V wants to release his next project at the same time as Whole Lotta Red, the highly-anticipated Die Lit follow-up.

Another rumor growing in popularity is that the tweet could be about Rich The Kid. The two rappers have had beef over the years, famously running into each other at Starbucks and putting the beats on. This time around, Lil Uzi Vert outshined Rich The Kid by releasing his deluxe edition on the same day as BOSS MAN. Maybe that's in the cards again for the next time RTK drops?

