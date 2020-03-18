Blueface released his debut studio album Find The Beat last week, and Rich The Kid dropped his latest Boss Man on the same day. Although both artists would normally have turned in solid numbers any other week, the day ended up being filled with high-profile drops. Lil Uzi Vert came through with the deluxe edition of Eternal Atake, Jay Electronica released a collaborative effort with Jay-Z, and Don Toliver finally unleashed his new project. With all of those taking precedence to fans, RTK and Blueface unfortunately suffered in their first weeks out.



In the latest sales report showing the projections for next week's Billboard 200 chart, Blueface and Rich The Kid were not listed within the twenty highest-selling albums of the week. That was not a mistake. The two rappers are not currently on pace to move enough units of their respective albums to land in the Top 20 next week. Find The Beat and Boss Man are each expected to move approximately 15,000 to 20,000 equivalent album units. With the promotional measures that Blueface took, and the star-power Rich The Kid secured, neither has to be happy with these numbers.

Lil Uzi Vert will comfortably spend another week at the top spot of the Billboard 200, while Lil Baby will likely hit the second charting position. Don Toliver is expected to chart within the Top Ten.

