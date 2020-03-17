After making the fans wait for approximately two years, Lil Uzi Vert finally released Eternal Atake, which debuted at the Number One spot on the Billboard 200. With the arrival of the deluxe edition (which was packed alongside LUV Vs. The World 2), the Philadelphia rapper is looking set to enjoy another week at the top spot.

In the latest tally of sales projections, Lil Uzi Vert looks to have no legitimate competition as he is eyeing a second week at the pole position of the charts. With an estimated 255,000 equivalent album units moved on the deluxe, Baby Pluto will have the strongest debut of the week for a second straight campaign.



Following him up directly is Lil Baby, who is still experiencing a surge from his My Turn album. The Atlanta star will move an additional 90,000 copies of the project.

As for the full-fledged debuts on this week's sales projection report, Don Toliver and Jay Electronica find themselves lower on the list. Houston-bred Don Toliver is set to debut at approximately the seventh position on the charts, enjoying a whopping 47,000 equivalent album units moved. Jay Electronica's first-ever studio album, a collaboration with Jay-Z, arrives at the sixteenth spot with 28,000 sales.

Elsewhere on the list, DaBaby, Doja Cat, Youngboy Never Broke Again, Post Malone, and others are still performing well from their recent releases.

