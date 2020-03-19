Lil Uzi Vert is having a moment that Playboi Carti likely wishes to emulate in the near future. Much like Eternal Atake, fans have been waiting on Whole Lotta Red for a hot minute. The two artists have been connected since they came up, going way back as a unit, but something came up recently that confused a lot of folks.

Replying to a fan in the midst of a Twitter rant last year, L-U-V revealed that he is not currently on good terms with the Atlanta rapper. However, things could have changed because, last week, he confirmed via the same social medium that they were not beefing. Then, on Wednesday morning (March 18), Baby Pluto actually retweeted a fan who asked whether one of their unreleased bangers, "Big Bank", would ever be released.

While it doesn't mean much that the superstar sent the snippet out on his own page, it serves as proof that the two are back on agreeable terms. Maybe they are actually cooler than initially believed.

Lil Uzi Vert is currently in the midst of a dominant run on the charts, debuting at No. 1 with Eternal Atake and anticipating another week ahead of his competition. Whenever Playboi Carti drops, do you think he'll have the same result?

