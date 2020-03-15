This week, Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake album debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with the biggest streaming week for any album since 2018. The project pops out with 288,000 total equivalent album units, besting Luv Is Rage 2's opening number of 135,000 units in 2017.

Of the 288,000 units, 278,000 account for streaming. It translates to 400 million on-demand streams, making it the fourth-largest streaming week ever for an album and the largest week since Lil Wayne's Tha Carter V earned 433 million streams in October of 2018. The top slot in the category still belongs to Drake for the 746 million on-demand streams earned by Scorpion in 2018. Eternal Atake also earns the year's second-biggest week, only falling behind BTS' Map Of the Soul: 7 that earned 422,000 units.

With a deluxe album quickly issued a week after the official debut, we'll likely see Eternal Atake post another huge set of numbers in the next week.

Elsewhere, Jhene Aiko earns her highest-charting entry as CHILOMBO debuts at No. 2 with 152,000 equivalent album units. It becomes her fourth top 10 project. Closing out this week's stop 10 is Megan Thee Stallion as the Houston emcee debuts at No. 10 with her SUGA EP, earning 41,000 units in its first week. Her last Fever album also debuted (and peaked) at No. 10 last year.

Billboard 200 Albums Chart Top 10 (March 15, 2020)

1. Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert

2. CHILOMBO, Jhené Aiko

3. My Turn, Lil Baby

4. YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny

5. NCT #127: Neo-Zone, The 2nd Album, NCT 127

6. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

7. Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone

8. Map Of The Soul: 7, BTS

9. Changes, Justin Bieber

10. SUGA, Megan Thee Stallion