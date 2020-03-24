For many emerging artists, it's a dream to have a singular song chart on the Billboard Hot 100 during their career. For Lil Uzi Vert, the reality is that every song from his last two projects charted simultaneously in back-to-back weeks.

With the release of Eternal Atake and LUV Vs. The World 2, Lil Uzi Vert effectively took over the world, dominating the charts and finally following through on a two-year-old promise. Since their releases, both bodies of work have been in heavy rotation, and apparently that's the case for the majority of music consumers in the United States.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to this week's Billboard Hot 100 tally, the Philadelphia rapper has become the first artist in history to chart every single song from two projects simultaneously in back-to-back weeks. In last week's chart, every song from Eternal Atake was included in the list of the hundred most popular songs of those seven days, with three of them finding a home within the Top Ten. With this week's numbers, Uzi makes history by running similar figures with LUV Vs. The World 2. "Myron" and "Bean (Kobe)" with Chief Keef were the most popular songs, landing in the Top Twenty.

In addition, the 25-year-old has tied Lil Wayne as the artist wit the second-most simultaneous entries in Billboard Hot 100 history with twenty-two this week.

Congratulations to Lil Uzi Vert, who is seriously having a moment to start the year. He has already teased another project in the works for when a mysterious competitor releases his next body of work. Do you think it could come before the end of the year?