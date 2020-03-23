It's only March but, frankly, we're sick of this year and we're ready to crown Roddy Ricch the winner of 2020. The Compton product has been on a dominant chart run since December 2019, spending the majority of this year at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. Many of us are wondering what it will take for the 21-year-old to lose his spot, which he has maintained for ten weeks. The latest count is in and, once again, Roddy Ricch is sitting pretty at No. 1 on the Hot 100. This time, he's making history.



Roger Kisby/Getty Images

In the latest tally, Roddy Ricch and "The Box" are found at the first spot once again, marking another impressive extension to his run. In its eleventh week at No. 1, "The Box" becomes just the third song by a solo rap artist to spend over ten weeks at the pole position. The only other songs to accomplish this were Drake "God's Plan" at eleven weeks and Eminem "Lose Yourself" at twelve weeks.

Last year, Lil Nas X spent a record number of weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 but "Old Town Road" does not count in this record total because of Billy Ray Cyrus' guest vocals. Do you think Roddy Ricch will end up passing Eminem?

"The Box" is the twenty-sixth song ever to spend such a long time at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. Congratulations, Roddy!

