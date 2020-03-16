Now that I've got your attention with that headline, it's time to get down to business. Lil Uzi Vert has officially reached a new stage in his career, achieving something that only the highest-tier of rappers have been able to do, so it might be time to start thinking of him as a superstar on the same level as people like Lil Wayne, Drake, and others.

The latest Billboard Hot 100 standings have been released and, in addition to having the highest-charting album of the week, Lil Uzi Vert also has three separate entries into the Top 10 of the Hot 100. Off of Eternal Atake, "Baby Pluto," "Lo Mein," and "Silly Watch" all ended up within the top ten songs of the week. He becomes just the fourth rapper in history to pull off such a feat, joining Drake, Lil Wayne, and J. Cole.

With this now in the books, is it time to start taking Lil Uzi Vert more seriously? Up until this year, he has been perceived as a bonafide SoundCloud rapper. Maybe it's time for the Philly stand-out to finally get the respect he deserves.

On top of Eternal Atake, Lil Uzi Vert also released a deluxe version and LUV Vs. The World 2 last week, flooding the world with new music as he continues his take-over. Is this about to be Uzi's year?