luv vs. the world 2
- Original ContentFuture & Lil Uzi Vert's Top 3 Collabs Before "Pluto x Baby Pluto"We take a quick look at some of Future and Uzi's best collaborative work to date, as we anticipate what "Pluto x Baby Pluto" will sound like.By Rose Lilah
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Says New Album Will Feel Like His Old Music: "I'm Back On My Sh*t"Lil Uzi Vert promises to bring the same energy from his older stuff to his new album.By Lynn S.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Is Eager To Release Even More New MusicLil Uzi Vert is a few weeks removed from "Eternal Atake" and the deluxe edition but it looks like fans won't have to wait too long for more music.By Aron A.
- Original ContentTop 10 Songs From Lil Uzi Vert's "Eternal Atake" Deluxe, RankedWe rank the top 10 best songs from Lil Uzi Vert's double disc, "Eternal Atake" and "LUV Vs. The World 2."By Rose Lilah
- NumbersLil Uzi Vert Makes Chart History & Matches Lil WayneLil Uzi Vert charts every single song from "LUV Vs. The World 2" on the Billboard Hot 100 after doing the same thing with "Eternal Atake" the previous week.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersLil Uzi Vert "Eternal Atake" Is Still On TopLil Uzi Vert's "Eternal Atake" spends a second week on top of the Billboard 200, thanks to the deluxe edition.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Tells Fans Not To Bash Ebro Darden: "He Old!"Lil Uzi Vert was once told by Ebro Darden that he wouldn't make it longer than two to three years in the industry.By Erika Marie
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "Lo Mein" Recorded In Midst Of Nerf Gun FightLil Uzi Vert's "Lo Mein" producers recount the process behind recording the song.By Aron A.
- NumbersLil Uzi Vert Leads Jay Electronica & Don Toliver: Sales ProjectionsLil Uzi Vert's "Eternal Atake" deluxe edition and "LUV Vs. The World 2" are enough to give him another likely week at the top spot.By Alex Zidel
- NumbersLil Uzi Vert Reaches Drake, Lil Wayne, & J. Cole Level With "Eternal Atake"Lil Uzi Vert becomes the fourth rapper in history to chart three songs in the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 simultaneously.By Alex Zidel
- NewsLil Uzi Vert & Young Thug "Got The Guap" On New Melodic BangerListen to another standout from Uzi's "Luv Vs. The World 2."By Kevin Goddard