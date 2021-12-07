It looks like Lil Uzi Vert will have to pay up if he wants to keep his end of the deal with Temple University student Raheel Ahmad, for whom he previously promised to pay tuition if he graduates. Well, in the next month, Ahmad is set to complete his studies, and now he's reaching back out to the Philadelphia rapper to see if he's down to attend his graduation ceremony.

After asking Lil Uzi to pay his $90,000 tuition a few years ago at a shopping mall, the video went viral and now it looks like the rapper will need to stick to his word... unless he wants to end up disappointing Ahmad à la Michael Scott.

In a new video, Ahmad invites Uzi to his convocation in the new year, telling his followers that he comes from a large family with a single, widowed mother and the money would mean the world to him. He says their family lived paycheck-to-paycheck and emphasized the importance of a college education, which is why Ahmad took his schooling so seriously. Now, he's graduating with a 3.5 GPA and wants Uzi to come through and party with him at Temple.



Ahmad tells Uzi that their one-minute interaction in 2019 changed his life for the better, saying, "You have given me a sense of hope and optimism. Your acknowledgment and response to my ask for help has shifted my mindset completely to believe that there can be a light at the end of the tunnel."

Ahmad says that he will be using his political science background to advocate for college tuition reform, arguing that higher education should not be so expensive in the United States since it is meant for the betterment of our futures.

He signed off by saying that dinner with his family is on him. Lil Uzi has not responded to Ahmad's tweets yet. Do you think he'll come through?