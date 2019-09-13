Lil Uzi Vert is known for flexing numerous flashy outfits online but one of the things that aren't highlighted enough about the Philly rapper is just how generous he can be. A few weeks ago, Uzi agreed to give $90K to a fan so he could pay for his college tuition. It was a beautiful gesture that caught the attention of many, including comedian Hasan Minhaj.

Minhaj's awareness of Uzi's generosity is significant as he was in Congress this past week to speak to legislators about the student debt crisis and how it is putting middle-class people in horrible financial situations. At one point, Minhaj mentions Lil Uzi Vert and how fans have begun asking celebrities for help with paying their tuition. While Minhaj appreciates the generosity of people like Uzi, he feels as though it shouldn't be necessary. Instead, Minhaj wants tuition prices to be lowered so people can actually afford higher education.

There is no telling what Lil Uzi's contribution to this debate will lead to although we can only hope the student debt crisis ends soon. Uzi could be the savior millions of students were hoping for all along.

It's truly a beautiful sight to behold.