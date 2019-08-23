One college student may have just gotten his big break provided by none other than Lil Uzi Vert. The rapper recently shared that he has been enduring a rough time as his grandmother, the woman who raised him, has been ill in the hospital for months now. He expressed that while he's been flexing his wealth on social media lately, internally, he's struggling quite a bit.

Uzi knows the pressure of being stressed, so when a college student half-jokingly, half-seriously asked for the rapper to pay his tuition, Uzi was ready to make it happen. "Can you pay for my college tuition?" the man yelled to Uzi as the rapper walked by with his entourage. Surprisingly, Uzi turns around and asks, "How much is your college tuition?" The man tells him he's a student at Temple University and it costs $90K. "I could pay for that," Uzi says, tentatively. "But, this is the thing, though. If I pay for your college tuition, are you gonna finish college or are you gonna bullsh*t?"

"Nah," the guy replied. "One hundred percent, I don't bullsh*t. I'll finish." Uzi wanted to know what his Instagram name was and the man told him. "Make sure you show me all of your transcripts. Everything. Show me all of your papers and everything and you can get $90,000 from me...if you don't show me, you won't get $90 grand. You gotta show me proof."

The college student promised he would send Uzi all of the information he requested. Hopefully, he doesn't miss out on this opportunity and follows through with Uzi.