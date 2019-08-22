Lil Uzi Vert isn't the most active guy on Twitter but today, he had some positive news to get off his chest so he took to the social platform to let loose. For the last few months, he's been quietly helping his grandmother through her health issues after she suffered a stroke. She had lost the ability to walk and today, Uzi learned that she's healthy enough to head home for the first time in a while. He celebrated with his fans online.



Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

"I love you grandma you got this," wrote the Philadelphia rapper before elaborating. "I’m scared excited happy and sad but mostly thankful. So Today my Grandma is coming home she was in the hospital and rehab for months she cannot walk. She cannot talk all the way but I feel her gettin better by the second. My grandma been in the hospital for MONTHS man she had a tumor over her eye the Doctors removed half of it when she finally woke she had a stroke on her entire left side and cannot move it. IF YOU DONT KNOW THATS WHO RAISE ME. I love my grandma more than Clothes."

Since Uzi loves him some fashion, you just know that his connection to his grandmother is special. Uzi says that he's been dealing with this on the low because he needed privacy, which is understandable. His decision to open up means a lot to his fans, who have been wishing him and his grandma well in his replies. Send him and his family some love!

[via]