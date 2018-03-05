temple university
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Fan Crosses Stage At Graduation, Asks Uzi To Pay His Tuition Like He Promised"I finally graduated bro, I told y’all I don’t bullsh*t. Can you now come thru?" he asked Uzi.By Thomas Galindo
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Fan Graduates College After Rapper Promises To Pay His TuitionRaheel Ahmad is set to graduate from Temple University after Lil Uzi Vert offered to pay for his tuition.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Doubles Down On Paying Student's Tuition Once He GraduatesUzi met Ahmad back in 2019 & promised to pay his tuition and thus far, putting $20K down on the $90K fee.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLauryn Hill Pens Inspirational Message For Temple University 2020 GraduatesLauryn Hill motivated Temple University's Class of 2020 by writing a letter to inspire them to reach their greatest potentials.By Erika Marie
- MusicYoung Thug Awards HBCU Marching Band With $25K For "Hot" Challenge ContestCongrats to the winning squad.By Erika Marie
- GramLil Uzi Vert Agrees To Pay College Student's $90K TuitionA chance meeting may have been the student's lucky day.By Erika Marie
- MusicTupac's Jewelry & Handwritten Lyrics Donated To Temple UniversityTupac's handwritten lyrics and jewelry among other items have been donated to Temple University.By Aron A.
- SocietyProsecutors Want 19 Women To Testify In Retrial Against Bill CosbyBill Cosby is set to appear in court again for the alleged 2004 assault of Andrea Constand.By Milca P.