Lil Uzi Vert and DJ Drama have a strange relationship, kind of like the one Birdman and Lil Wayne had at the height of their legal battle. While Weezy expressed his disdain towards Birdman for holding back the release of Tha Carter V, Birdman maintained that everything is alright between them. As we wait for the release of Eternal Atake, it feels like Uzi's taken on the role of Wayne while Drama serves as Birdman. Uzi wants to be released from his contract and release new music while Drama has seemingly denied that there's any friction between them. Despite being the reason behind the #FreeUzi campaign, Drama called for Uzi's freedom during a recent show.

DJ Drama was recently spinning a set when he decided to drop some new music. But he couldn't just drop an Uzi track without acknowledging the current situation they've been in over the past few months, if not longer. "This next man is not exactly locked up but if you're like me, you're waiting for his album," he said before prompting the crowd to launch into a "Free Uzi" chant.

Despite their alleged feud, DJ Drama announced in March that he and DJ Cannon give Uzi their full support to release Eternal Atake. Uzi signed a management deal with Roc Nation earlier this year but still, no word on Eternal Atake.