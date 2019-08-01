The way things are going right now, Lil Uzi Vert can comfortably throw his money in a spiral for years to come without ever worrying about anything. The man has made a lot of money in his career, banking big off his hit songs like "XO Tour Llif3" and "Money Longer." His fans have been waiting for Eternal Atake, his next album, to drop for what seems like forever and after Uzi signed onto Roc Nation, we believed it might be coming. However, it seems like the Philadelphia rapper is satisfied with taking his time, perfecting the work and ensuring that it sounds stellar before sharing it with the rest of us. We're sure he's been spending time in the studio but as of late, he's just been appreciating the dope lifestyle he gets to live day in and day out. This week, L-U-V issued a quick birthday message to his fans after clearing a check, telling everybody that the bag is wayyyy different.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The man once said that despite his small stature, he stands 6 feet and 6 inches when he climbs atop his money and it's looking like the cash is starting to stack a little higher now. Perhaps Uzi will be able to surpass that seven-foot threshold with his new Roc Nation bag. After celebrating his twenty-fifth birthday, the rapper marvelled at the numbers in his bank account, smiling brightly at the thought of his new deal.

Of course, anytime Uzi posts anything, he's met with fans begging him to just drop his album. It's been a very long time since we got the last project from him so people are hoping and praying for EA to appear at its soonest convenience. Maybe that will be easier with his Roc Nation bag.