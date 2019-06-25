The major label blues aren't entirely uncommon, especially where the rap game is concerned. We've long seen rappers lament their decision to sign record deals, a lamentation that only worsens once their creative freedom becomes impeded. After all, it's business first, and not every rapper is created commercially equal. Yet Lil Uzi Vert has proven himself time and time again in that regard; it wasn't long ago that "XO Tour Life" reigned supreme as 2017's biggest anthem. Still, the diminutive lyricist has found himself stifled yet again, as he revealed to a pair of excited, yet sadly naive fans.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"When Eternal Atake dropping," asks one fan, while a forlorn Uzi looks on. "Um," he muses. "I don't know, honestly." It's sad to watch, given the history surrounding the upcoming project, which has been lined with Drama befitting of his label boss' name. It would appear that not even the guiding hand of Roc Nation can right this ship, and at this rate, we may very well see Detox before hearing another full-length project from Lil Uzi Vert.

Perhaps all we can do is be patient, and support "That's A Rack" and "Sanguine Paradise" appropriately. Still, the songs come equipped with some slight baggage, as one has to wonder how much of the pie is going to Lil Uzi himself.