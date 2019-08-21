New music from Lil Uzi Vert has been a rarity in the past two years. In fact, it's damn-near been two years since he released Luv Is Rage and the journey for his sophomore has been relatively dry. We received a total of three songs from him this year which is two more than we got in 2018 but every so often, he comes through with a fire guest verse. However, maybe, just maybe, we'll actually get Eternal Atake this year. Although the #FreeUzi campaign is still going strong, he does have some new heat coming later this week.

Yo Gotti and Lil Uzi Vert will be setting streaming services ablaze this Friday with their new single, "Pose," according to a press release from Epic. The new single was announced earlier today and marks their first collaboration together. It'll be interesting to hear what they have up their sleeve but either way, we're excited to hear new music from both Uzi and Yo Gotti.

It looks like this single could lead to the official rollout for Yo Gotti's new album. Earlier this year, he teamed up with Lil Baby for "Put A Date On It" which signified the beginning of an even bigger relationship between the two. While Gotti's been working on a new album, he's also been expanding the Collective Music Group roster. He teamed up with Lil Baby to sign 42 Dugg to a joint deal with 4PF and CMG.