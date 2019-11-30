Philadelphia rapper Lil Uzi Vert absolutely exploded on social media last night, coming for his former collaborators Don Cannon and DJ Drama while also exposing his strained relationships with Playboi Carti, producer Maaly Raw, Forza from the Working on Dying collective, and more. It has been one of the biggest stories in hip-hop news this week and, even though most of the tweets have been deleted, some people caught wind of the remarks before they were erased from the internet forever. Thus far, Forza and Maaly Raw have provided their own statements but, on a more positive note, Uzi also touched on his friendships with 21 Savage and Nicki Minaj in the midst of his rant. Some people were worried that he may have fallen out of favor with the two rappers but, according to Uzi himself, he's still close with both Nicki and Savage.



Responding to a fan who asked why we never see the rapper hanging out with Nicki Minaj anymore, Uzi gave his account of the situation, simply noting that she's focusing on her family right now. "Yes she just married so I respect her space," he wrote.

As for his bond with 21 Savage, marriage wouldn't exactly stop them from chilling from time to time. He does state that he's still close with the Atlanta artist and talks with him when it makes sense. "Yes I'm very close with his cousin we don't be around each other that much but we talk when it count," typed Uzi about Savage.

After all that popped off last night, Uzi definitely needs to clear some things up with his friends. Hopefully, he can hop on a phone call with the people he believes snaked him out so they can have an adult conversation about it all. According to Maaly Raw, this is all just a big misunderstanding.