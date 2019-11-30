Taking a look through some of Lil Uzi Vert's most successful songs of all time, one producer tends to stand strong as a constant: Maaly Raw. The two once had a stellar working relationship, growing with Uzi and truly allowing the young man to flourish over eclectic, high-energy beats that suited his style. When we compiled a list of what we want out of Eternal Atake, one of our main points included production from Maaly Raw. Unfortunately, after Uzi's rant on social media last night, the chances of that actually happening are slim. Going after a number of his former collaborators, including Playboi Carti, DJ Drama, Don Cannon, and others, the Philadelphia rapper accused Maaly Raw of being a "snake" and trying to run off with a cut of his money. It didn't take long for the beatmaker to clear the air about the scathing allegations.

"That’s all false information there! Not true at all," said Maaly Raw exclusively to HotNewHipHop. The producer explained that there was a disagreement between himself and his former manager (one of Uzi's homies) and that nothing was ever stolen or taken from Uzi. According to Maaly Raw, this was a pure misunderstanding and he never got a chance to provide his side of the story. Last night's rant was allegedly fueled by misinformation that was fed to Uzi from Maaly Raw's ex-manager.

In addition to that, the "Money Longer" beatmaker tells us that, all day long, Uzi's own friends from Philadelphia have been calling him to back him up, noting that they know the real tea and aren't "rocking with Uzi on this subject."

What do you make of this increasingly dramatic matter now that Maaly Raw has spoken? We're still hoping for more link-ups between these two talented musicians so, hopefully, now that both sides of the story are out, Uzi and Maaly can get back in the studio.