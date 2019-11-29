Once upon a time, Lil Uzi Vert was one of the hottest new rappers in the game, spicing up the cloud rap subgenre of hip-hop and striving alongside DJ Drama and Don Cannon, his business partners. Somewhere along the way, their relationship grew to be strained and the two producers were halting the Philadelphia sensation from releasing any new music. With only three new Uzi songs dropping this year in "Free Uzi," "Sanguine Paradise" and "That's A Rack," hardcore fans of his music are still waiting on his previously-announced Eternal Atake album. We were expecting it to arrive last summer but, since then, Uzi has been unable to bless us. Tonight, he noted that he's got a lot to be thankful for. However, DJ Drama is not one of those things.

Before signing a new deal with Roc Nation, Lil Uzi Vert was seemingly locked in a disastrous agreement with DJ Drama and, although he's kept his cool for much of this year, there was a lot of steam to let off upon reflecting on his situation. Starting off what would become a mini-rant on social media, Uzi told his "family" that EA could be coming sooner than we all think. "I wanna let My Family know ... and I say Family because all the fans left along time ago," he said. "Only Family Stays so if you stayed I’m Thankful For U ... We Gonna Party so Hard In No Time #EA I LOVE YOU I SWEAR TIMES JUST BEEN CRAZY IM OKAY NOW."

Then, the rapper took aim at DJ Drama and, specifically, his bank account. "Fuck Dj drama he broke," wrote the superstar with a hair flip emoji. "N***as need me 2 drop 2 pay bills. My best friend Mean Got More Money Den Drama I Swear on Everything. He not even in the Industry. I still got love for Don Cannon with his Fake Ass 😊 ahhhhh You snake ass n***a I wanna be just like you when I grow up."

Either Lil Uzi Vert got hacked or he's genuinely comfortable sharing his true emotions about his former partners with the world. What do you think Drama and Cannon will say about this?