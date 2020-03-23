With a carefully-timed deluxe edition release, Lil Uzi Vert has secured another week at the top of the Billboard 200. The weekly list of the hottest albums in the world was updated on Sunday (March 22) and the results were undeniable: Lil Uzi Vert is still on top of the world.

For the second consecutive week, Eternal Atake is spending time at the pole position of the most prominent music chart. After moving nearly 300,000 equivalent album units in its first week out, the long-awaited body of work was boosted by an additional 247,000 units last week. The deluxe edition of the project, which included LUV Vs. The World 2, is likely a supporting reason for such a strong second week.



It's not just the album chart that Lil Uzi Vert currently has on lock. The last time the Billboard Hot 100 was tallied, the Philadelphia rapper was included in the Top Ten three times, making himself just the fourth rapper EVER to accomplish that feat.

Making history as the first album in 2020 to spend two back-to-back weeks at No. 1, it's possible that The Weeknd meets him there in the coming weeks. Expected to make its debut at the first spot, After Hours could very well compete with Eternal Atake to become the year's most popular album to date. Which one is your favorite?

