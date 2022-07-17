It's been a busy month so far for 26-year-old Lil Uzi Vert, who kicked things off on a rough note by injuring a fan with a phone that the rapper launched off stage in hopes of returning to its rightful owner.

Luckily, the Eternal Atake hitmaker was able to turn things around with a trip to London in support of JT's Wireless Festival set with Yung Miami; as you may already know, Uzi has been in a relationship with the City Girl for some time now.

Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images

Not long after footage of the "Silly Watch" hitmaker filming their partner's performance hit the internet, it was announced via Instagram that fans of LUV's can expect a new EP, called Red & White, ahead of his long-awaited P!NK album.

Earlier today (July 16), the Philadelphia native came through with the first single from the forthcoming project, called "Space Cadet."

"I know you hear me calling / I don't do this often," Lil Uzi Vert raps on the track. "I'm not used to stallin' / I'm just used to cake."

Hours after the song's arrival on DSPs, the Luv Is Rage artist came through with another surprise in the form of updated pronouns.

Baby Pluto took advantage of IG's profile feature that allows users to share their preferred pronouns with followers, selecting "they/them" as their choice, rather than the he/him people frequently used before.

@liluzivert/Instagram

Lil Uzi Vert has yet to directly address the change on his profile, and at this time it remains unclear if they will. Tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.