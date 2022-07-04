Lil Uzi Vert didn't "intentionally" throw a phone at anyone specific in the audience during his Wireless Festival performance, a source close to the rapper has confirmed to The Shade Room. The Eternal Atake rapper has been facing backlash on social media, Monday, after a fan shared that she was left bloodied after the phone struck her in the head in the crowd.

“During Uzi’s set at Wireless Fest, fans threw multiple cellphones onto the stage and inadvertently struck him," the source close to Uzi told The Shade Room. "He merely attempted to clear the phones from the stage, avoid slipping and safely continue his performance — he never intentionally directed it at a specific individual.”



Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

They didn't comment on whether Uzi has been in contact with the fan and Uzi has not commented on the incident publically.

The fan addressed the incident in a series of TikTok posts in which she claimed she was unable to dodge the phone because of the densely packed crowd. In the clips, Uzi can be seen throwing a phone up into the air as he begins to perform "Money Longer."

"So as some of you guys may know, there is a video of Lil Uzi Vert throwing a phone into the Wireless crowd 2022 on Friday," she said. "I am sadly that chick that got their head smashed in by the phone. There was someone else but I don’t want to mention him in case it is not permitted but yes there was some damaged caused but the guy got his phone back and everything is being dealt with.”

Check out the fan's TikTok posts about being hit by the phone below.

