The Weeknd put on an electrifying show at the Super Bowl on Sunday night, performing for the thousands of fans in attendance in Tamba Bay, as well as the millions watching from home. Singing some of his most popular songs over the years, including "Starboy", "I Feel It Coming", "Blinding Lights", and more, The Weeknd was joined by dozens of dancers wearing his signature red suit and face bandages as he took the field. Waiting for him backstage to congratulate him were his core team members, Cash and Sal, as well as two of his frequent collaborators.

Ensuring that they were among the first two people to congratulate the Toronto native after he stepped off stage for the biggest performance of his life, Lil Uzi Vert (and his $24 million forehead diamond) and NAV posed for a picture with Weeknd's manager Cash, posted up in the backstage area of the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Uzi and NAV weren't the only two celebrities in attendance at the game as Cardi B, Lil Baby, Meek Mill, Offset, Quavo, Jennifer Lopez, Shaq, Alex Rodriguez, and others were all chilling in the luxury boxes.

Many have been celebrating The Weeknd's 10-year rise to superstardom, reflecting on how the 30-year-old used to be homeless and how he created this success for himself out of the mud. What did you think of his stunning performance last night?