The Weeknd's Halftime performance during Super Bowl LV was highly anticipated. We all expected greatness from Abel, and we were not disappointed. The Canadian crooner took advantage of every trick he had, including light shows, fireworks, several dancing "clones," a futuristic choir, and much more. The finale, especially, is being heralded as one of the best performances in Super Bowl Halftime show history. Even Drake had to shout out Abel.

One scene saw The Weeknd in a golden hallway surrounded by his "clones," rocking similar outfits and face bandages. Many fans were relieved to see that The Weeknd's face was normal, after he momentarily shocked the world with this faux plastic surgery joke.

After being snubbed by the Grammys, it feels like this was Abel's moment to spit in their face. His performance is getting rave reviews online, and several of his records have returned to the Top 10 on Billboard.

Check out the reactions to The Weeknd's Super Bowl LV Halftime Show performance and let us know what you think below.