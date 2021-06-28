The 2021 BET Awards is surely one for the books. Following the virtual formatting of last year's ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's ceremony was filled with numerous iconic moments including Cardi B's second pregnancy reveal during her performance with Migos, Lil Nas X's fiery "Montero" performance, and much, much, more.

Zendaya stole the show with her breath-taking Beyoncé-inspired Versace look, while Megan thee Stallion stunned in vintage Jean Paul Gaultier. JT and Lil Uzi Vert notably made their red carpet debut as a couple, sharing a smooch amongst other PDA moments as cameras captured the smitten couple.



"My baby & 1 fan," wrote JT on Instagram, sharing another shot of the couple in the show's audience following the City Girls performance of their hit "Twerkulator."

JT rocked a Valdrin Sahiti gown, while Uzi elected to wear camo print pants paired with a white tee, a vest, and timbs. Uzi notably wasn't nominated for any awards at the ceremony this year, but likely came to show support to his beau.

Uzi and JT announced their relationship during quarantine, proudly showing off their couple status on their respective social media avenues. JT has said she imagines her "future kids" with Uzi, and she's also got his name inked on her skin.

From the looks of it, the rap duo does seem pretty happy to have each other.



