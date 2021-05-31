Love was in the air this weekend in Miami, Florida with two of the most high-profile hip-hop couples stepping out together for a double date. Lil Uzi Vert and JT were spotted taking pictures with Future and Dess Dior, seemingly enjoying time together at LIV Nightclub.

Photographer Robert Diaz posted pictures from the event, showing the link-up between both couples. Lil Uzi and Future have historically been great friends, so it's not too surprising to see them going on double dates together. In the pictures, Future and Dess rock sunglasses and embrace one another. Lil Uzi and JT were also wearing shades, showing more affection than the other couple and leaning in for a kiss.

Fans have been joking about the photos, commenting, "The talls and the smalls." Dess Dior and Future are both towering over Lil Uzi and JT. Recently, a magazine cover featuring the couple got trolled because of their short statures.

It's been a busy few months for both couples in the media. Lil Uzi and JT continue to be one of hip-hop's favorite couples. Future and Dess Dior are still going strong too, even after Future dissed his ex-girlfriend on 42 Dugg's song "Maybach." In a leaked version of his verse, the rapper attacked Lori Harvey, her father Steve, and her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. Read more about that here.

Take a look at the couples on a double date below.