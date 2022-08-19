mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Tecca Joins Internet Money On "Falsetto" From "We All We Got" EP

Hayley Hynes
August 19, 2022 19:28
The 6-track project arrived today, including features from Tecca, Lil Yachty, Yeat, and more.


Internet Money delivered their "We All We Got" EP this New Music Friday, and though it's just six tracks long, the project boasts a seriously impressive collection of featured artists, including two tracks with Lil Tecca.

The 19-year-old appeared on the previously released "She Want Some More" single alongside Ken Carson, and with the EP's arrival, we heard him show out on the closing title, "Falsetto."

"All the hoes on my phone think I'm coming / My dad told me, "Do not fall in love," and / Turn it up when we walk in the function / Owe me money, I don't want deductions," the New York native raps on the pre-chorus.

Other recording artists who Internet Money recruited for their latest effort include Lucki on "2k in the Soda," Destroy Lonely for "On Me," Yeat on "No Handoutz," and finally, Lil Yachty for "Codeine Cowboy."

Stream "Falsetto" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and check out the full We All We Got project here.

Quotable Lyrics:

All the hoes on my phone think I'm coming
My dad told me, "Do not fall in love," and
Turn it up when we walk in the function
Owe me money, I don't want deductions

Internet Money Lil Tecca new music new song new album new project We All We Got Falsetto
