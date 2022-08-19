Lil Tecca Joins Internet Money On "Falsetto" From "We All We Got" EP

Internet Money delivered their "We All We Got" EP this New Music Friday, and though it's just six tracks long, the project boasts a seriously impressive collection of featured artists, including two tracks with Lil Tecca.

The 19-year-old appeared on the previously released "She Want Some More" single alongside Ken Carson, and with the EP's arrival, we heard him show out on the closing title, "Falsetto."

"All the hoes on my phone think I'm coming / My dad told me, "Do not fall in love," and / Turn it up when we walk in the function / Owe me money, I don't want deductions," the New York native raps on the pre-chorus.

Other recording artists who Internet Money recruited for their latest effort include Lucki on "2k in the Soda," Destroy Lonely for "On Me," Yeat on "No Handoutz," and finally, Lil Yachty for "Codeine Cowboy."

Stream "Falsetto" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and check out the full We All We Got project here.

Quotable Lyrics:

All the hoes on my phone think I'm coming

My dad told me, "Do not fall in love," and

Turn it up when we walk in the function

Owe me money, I don't want deductions