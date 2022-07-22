Internet Money Shares "She Want Some More" Single Feat. Ken Carson & Lil Tecca

Internet Money is inching closer to the arrival of their We All We Got EP, and for their latest single, the collective has recruited Ken Carson and Lil Tecca for an upbeat track on which both lyricists address everything from their relationships to their aspirations for greatness.

"She Want Some More" was first previewed by Carson last month on his Instagram Story, and now, fans are able to stream the full three-minute-long track across all platforms.

"She Want Some More" follows Internet Money's collaboration with Yeat back in April on "No Handoutz," which is also due to appear on their upcoming EP, due out on August 19th.

Other artists set to appear on the upcoming project include Lil Yachty on "Codeine Cowboy, Lucki on "2k In The Soda," and another spot from Lil Tecca on "Falsetto."

Stream the latest Internet Money single on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates.

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta be trippin', I found out lil' boy was on acid

I ran up the check, I'm tryna cash it

I'm drivin' too fast, I hope I don't crash it

Don't worry 'bout that ho 'cause I already smashed it

And that bitch on her knees, I nutted on her glasses

These n*ggas be movin' slower than molasses

